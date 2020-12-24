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PANDEMIC TRUTH WARRIOR 36 THE COMMON LAW COMMETH
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112 views • December 24, 2020
www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for TRUTH and the SOLUTION!
To everything that i have been presenting for 5 years the movement is taking hold worldwide... this man mentions legal and is not spot on correct at times but what he is ultimately saying IS COMING.... THE COMMON LAW and we the people are going to hold every single one of these corrupt people accountable and many will be locked away for life for their crimes.
Please share this far and wide and remember all of my videos can be found on bitchute as well... this is WHY my website is PARAMOUNT right now.. this did not come at this time by accident... it is for our world and it is the light.
Go to my site and subscribe its' free and leave your email to stay connected.
www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for TRUTH and the SOLUTION!
God Speed.
To everything that i have been presenting for 5 years the movement is taking hold worldwide... this man mentions legal and is not spot on correct at times but what he is ultimately saying IS COMING.... THE COMMON LAW and we the people are going to hold every single one of these corrupt people accountable and many will be locked away for life for their crimes.
Please share this far and wide and remember all of my videos can be found on bitchute as well... this is WHY my website is PARAMOUNT right now.. this did not come at this time by accident... it is for our world and it is the light.
Go to my site and subscribe its' free and leave your email to stay connected.
www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for TRUTH and the SOLUTION!
God Speed.
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