DOOMSDAY BOMBER MONOLOGUE: George Galloway

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
DOOMSDAY BOMBER
MONOLOGUE: Dubai bye bye. You won't be missed. Literally
Golfing while the Middle East burns. Streets on fire. Melania the other brass. The torturer of Bahrain. And the in-flight nuclear bomber
We of course can't confirm the figures King George Galloway speaks of here, but I can confirm it's very rare for him to be wrong
He has been consistent throughout his entire long political life.
Source @Slavyangrad
------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!