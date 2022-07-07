Revelation Tells Us That Russia and China Will Destroy the Capitalism

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The beast and the ten horns you saw will hate the prostitute. They will bring her to ruined and leave her naked; they will eat her flesh and burn her with fire. For God has put it into their hearts to accomplish his purpose by agreeing to hand over to the beast their royal authority, until God’s words are fulfilled. Revelation 17:16-17