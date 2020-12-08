© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Coming Biosecurity State
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
212 views • December 08, 2020
With rollout of various Covid vaccines eminent, we see a simultaneous rollout of the biosecurity state happening on multiple fronts. Under the guise of tracking vaccine effectiveness and side effects, predicting Covid severity risk, and predicting outbreaks, these technological tracking systems are really the mad dreams of the control freak elite, trying to keep an all-seeing eye on the populace.
Implanted chips and immunity passports, Covid-sniffing robots, "very active pharmacovigilance surveillance system[s]", vaccine patches - the Biotech Industrial Complex under COVID-19 is more or less here, just chomping at the bit to be implemented.
So as we sit, more or less helpless, as the Big Brother beyond Orwell's worst nightmares comes to fruition, how is a thinking, seeing person supposed to get by? Join us on this episode of Objective:Health as we discuss the implications of our new techno-fascist overlords. Hope is not dead.
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
♥LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@objectivehealth:f
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
Implanted chips and immunity passports, Covid-sniffing robots, "very active pharmacovigilance surveillance system[s]", vaccine patches - the Biotech Industrial Complex under COVID-19 is more or less here, just chomping at the bit to be implemented.
So as we sit, more or less helpless, as the Big Brother beyond Orwell's worst nightmares comes to fruition, how is a thinking, seeing person supposed to get by? Join us on this episode of Objective:Health as we discuss the implications of our new techno-fascist overlords. Hope is not dead.
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
♥LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@objectivehealth:f
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.