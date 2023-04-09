Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
TUNISIA PRESIDENT to IMF - Tunisia is now considering submitting an application to join BRICS.
53 views
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 17 hours ago |

TUNISIA PRESIDENT to IMF: "You want us to sell Tunisia? Tunisia is not for sale. Foreign diktats that will lead to more poverty are unacceptable. The world must understand... human beings are not figures or a set of numbers for subtraction and addition."

Tunisia is now considering submitting an application to join BRICS.

Tunisia is considering joining the BRICS amid stalled negotiations with the IMF, Mahmoud bin Mabrouk, spokesman for the pro-presidential July 25 Movement, told RIA Novosti.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket