TUNISIA PRESIDENT to IMF - Tunisia is now considering submitting an application to join BRICS.

TUNISIA PRESIDENT to IMF: "You want us to sell Tunisia? Tunisia is not for sale. Foreign diktats that will lead to more poverty are unacceptable. The world must understand... human beings are not figures or a set of numbers for subtraction and addition."
Tunisia is now considering submitting an application to join BRICS.
Tunisia is considering joining the BRICS amid stalled negotiations with the IMF, Mahmoud bin Mabrouk, spokesman for the pro-presidential July 25 Movement, told RIA Novosti.
