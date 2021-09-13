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TASA - Aug 30, 2021 - 7) No more Funds and Contract for Biden to keep WARS going - Justice Anna Webinar
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20 views • September 13, 2021
So, Mr. Biden and his administration can't continue war crimes anymore, because they have no more funds and no contract to keep lying on people under the assumption of spreading Freedom across the earth. We are fed up of all lies, deception, and the BS going ON for centuries since Lincoln time. No more Wars Biden, tell your master the Pope to fund your mercenaries wars instead. You have no contract with us a no more funds for your criminal corporation to keep going. Mercenaries Wars destroy Nations on both Sides. For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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