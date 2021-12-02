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Dr. Zelenko Issues Emergency Warning to the World: 'The COVID Vaxx is WWIII' - MUST WATCH
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190 views • December 02, 2021
Dr. Vladimir Zelenko MD of https://zstacklife.com/alex/ joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the modern day child sacrifice we face as forced COVID injections are pushed on kids.
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