[Feb 14, 2018] TFR - 118 - Revolutionary Radio with Kris Wheeler: Who Is "Q" And Why Should We Care?

In this broadcast, I spoke with my friend Kris Wheeler about someone calling themselves “Q” who posts cryptic information on Internet bulletin boards and forums. Who is this person? What do they have to say? Why should we care? And is it important that we do?





http://vhc.ephraimawakening.com

https://ephraimawakening.com

https://testingtheglobe.com





If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.

Support donations can be made here:

https://robschannel.com/support

https://babylonrisingbooks.com

https://seedtheseries.com





geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science

bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology

bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy