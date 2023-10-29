Create New Account
[Feb 14, 2018] TFR - 118 - Revolutionary Radio with Kris Wheeler: Who Is "Q" And Why Should We Care?
Rob Skiba
In this broadcast, I spoke with my friend Kris Wheeler about someone calling themselves “Q” who posts cryptic information on Internet bulletin boards and forums. Who is this person? What do they have to say? Why should we care? And is it important that we do?


http://vhc.ephraimawakening.com

https://ephraimawakening.com

https://testingtheglobe.com


