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What is Crystal Meth? Share this information with your friends. Drug education saves lives.
Drug Free World
Drug Free World
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69 views • January 09, 2021
Crystal meth is short for crystal methamphetamine. It is just one form of the drug methamphetamine.

Methamphetamine is a white crystalline drug that people take by snorting it (inhaling through the nose), smoking it or injecting it with a needle. Some even take it orally, but all develop a strong desire to continue using it because the drug creates a false sense of happiness and well-being—a rush (strong feeling) of confidence, hyperactiveness and energy. One also experiences decreased appetite. These drug effects generally last from six to eight hours, but can last up to twenty-four hours.

The first experience might involve some pleasure, but from the start, methamphetamine begins to destroy the user’s life.
https://www.drugfreeworld.org/drugfacts/crystalmeth.html

Meth Harm
SHORT-TERM EFFECTS
• Loss of appetite
• Increased heart rate, blood pressure, body temperature
• Dilation of pupils
• Disturbed sleep patterns
• Nausea
• Bizarre, erratic, sometimes violent behavior
• Hallucinations, hyper-excitability, irritability
• Panic and psychosis
• Convulsions, seizures and death from high doses
LONG-TERM EFFECTS
• Permanent damage to blood vessels of heart and brain, high blood
pressure leading to heart attacks, strokes and death
• Liver, kidney and lung damage
• Destruction of tissues in nose if sniffed
• Respiratory (breathing) problems if smoked
• Infectious diseases and abscesses if injected
• Malnutrition, weight loss
• Severe tooth decay
• Disorientation, apathy, confused exhaustion
• Strong psychological dependence
• Psychosis
• Depression
• Damage to the brain similar to Alzheimer’s disease, stroke and epilepsy
https://www.drugfreeworld.org/FURL/data/www.drugfreeworld.org/files/truth-about-crystalmeth-booklet-en.pdf

Through our interactive course you’ll learn the reason why people take drugs in the first place. You’ll also discover basic facts about the most commonly abused drugs. And you’ll hear it from those who lived through the addiction to tell their story. Educate yourself. Get the truth about drugs.
In this course, you’ll learn:
1.How drugs work and how they affect the body and mind;
2.The truth about the most commonly abused drugs and what they do:
3.The lies drug dealers will tell you to turn you into a customer.
Start your Free Course now : https://www.drugfreeworld.org/course/lesson/the-truth-about-drugs/?start=1
Keywords
abuseaddictionadhdtruthrehabilitationmarijuanahelpdrugdependencyalcoholritalin
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