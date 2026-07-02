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My name is Vasilis - Harry Klynn
Prometheus Bound
Prometheus Bound
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This was one of many videos created by outraged Greeks, due to the genocidal measures that began to be imposed incessantly (one after the other) in Greece, from 2010 until today (2026), through the so-called "memorandums" that would positively address the supposed "economic crisis".

Of course, all these genocidal measures achieved, was to cause exactly what they were supposed to address: The Greek people were impoverished by hundreds of thousands within the first 2-3 years.

In order to implement the illegal and inhumane measures, an international anti-Greek campaign was set up, through which the Greeks were falsely characterized as "tax evaders and lazy", in order to make them hated and to avoid pan-European protests for this unprecedented inhumane treatment.

Also, in order to make the Greeks even more hated by the rest of the Europeans (mainly from the Eastern bloc), countless trolls were recruited on YouTube (and elsewhere), and they disliked the comments of the Greeks who tried to respond to the slander.
Remember: In those years, when a comment received 20 dislikes, it would disappear. It was the first effective method of censorship on YouTube.

With the impoverishment of the Greek people, the architects of the pseudo-crisis began to send people from the Near and Middle East and the Far East (later also from Africa) to Greece "en masse", who then settled to the rest of Europe as pseudo-immigrants and pseudo-asylants, creating the well known "immigration problem" in most European countries. 

We could say that Europeans paid with the same coin for their credulity in anti-Greek slander, by believing them without checking them logically.

The criminal destruction of Greece and the Greek people continues to this day (2026) with unceasing measures, designed in a way to impoverish more and more people, e.g. in order to make more of them lose their jobs, their business and their homes.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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