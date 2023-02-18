Die Eisfestung

Admiral Byrd und seine Expeditionen in die Antarktis und die Konfrontation mit der dritten Macht aus Neuschwabenland. Selbst der Einsatz von Atomwaffen konnte den Gegner nicht ausschalten.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.