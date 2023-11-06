The PLFP (Popular Front for Liberation of Palestine) in Gaza Thanked the Support of the Iranian People, their Leadership & the Revolutionary Guard Corps, they also Thanked the Palestinian Quds Force

Members of the PLFP (Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine) in Gaza thanked the support of the Iranian people, their leadership and the Revolutionary Guard Corps, they also thanked the Palestinian Quds Force:
- We say frankly that they are our comrades, our friends, our blood brethren and brothers in arms, on the common path (to the liberation of Palestine).
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.