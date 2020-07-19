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Testimonio de sanación con MMS, Andreas Kalcker. MMS Health recovery testimony
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5750 views • July 19, 2020
Testimonio de sanación a través de protocolo de MMS, dióxido de cloro, en una paciente enferma de cáncer. Andreas Kalcker, entrevista en Colombia, a Jenny Patricia, la cual analiza su "viaje" a través de todo el proceso de sanación.
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