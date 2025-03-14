BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Connection Channeling – The Road Ahead: Embracing Change
Bonnie Vent
Bonnie Vent
10 views • 1 month ago

Bonnie Vent is a medium and channeler

The road ahead is full of twists and turns. You will be witness to incredible events. You chose to be here in this time of transition. It will soon be time to go to the next level. Those familiar with gaming will understand that when you have completed a level and go to the next one, the landscape is completely different. However, in the game of real life, the change is transitory, not a shutdown of one and an opening of another.


If you’d like to book an email reading or support this work, please join us at www.BonnieVent.com/shop

Keywords
readingsmediumchannelerbonnie ventenergy update
