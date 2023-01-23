Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Hi Tech Pharmaceuticals Ecdisten Beta Ecdysterone Supplement
22 views
channel image
bestpricenutrition
Published Yesterday |

Buy Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals Ecdisten https://www.bestpricenutrition.com/products/htp-ecdisten-60t Ecdisten® is a naturally occurring compound found in plants and insects, which has recently become popular as a supplement for supporting optimal levels of male hormones and post-resistance training recovery. Beta Ecdysterone has fairly extensive research that has been published, and so far shows exceptional benefits. One study on Beta Ecdysterone found a 20% increase in protein synthesis via stimulation of the PI3K pathway. It is actually a powerful compound for converting protein and increasing protein synthesis in the body, which is the key to building more muscle mass and increasing overall strength Another study found that after 10 weeks of Beta Ecdysterone use combined with resistance training participants gained nearly 2 kg in lean muscle mass. Ecdisten® is a cutting edge anabolic and anti-proteolytic compound, which helps keep your body in a state of anabolism instead of catabolism.

Keywords
steroidssarmsnattyturkesteronephytosteroidsecdistenhitech pharmaceuticals ecdistenecdysteroid

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket