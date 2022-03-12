X22 REPORT - Apply The Keystone, Rig For Red, The First Salvo Of Information Has Just Been Fired

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Apply The Keystone, Rig For Red, The First Salvo Of Information Has Just Been Fired
The [DS] is panicking, the bio labs were revealed and they did everything in their power to tell everyone that it is a conspiracy theory. This the same [DS] that pushed the fake Russia, Russia hoax, the same [DS] that pushed the fake covid hoax, the same [DS] that pushed election hoax. The people are about to learn the truth. The first salvo of information was just fired, the [DS] did exactly what the patriots wanted them to do, deny, deny and deny. Next wave coming soon.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.