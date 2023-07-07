Create New Account
観ておいた方が良いこと ∞ 名前を間違えましたか？
wake up2
31 Subscribers
8 views
Published Yesterday

アメリカの倒産は悲劇的な"放棄劇"によってもたらされる。その瞬間、全てにおける”安定”は破壊される。全ての嘘、隠されてきたものが表舞台に現れる。

https://twitter.com/jack_hikuma/status/1667629939590586369

＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝

https://twitter.com/jefflarson2/status/1669534346485837825


https://twitter.com/m2ensen/status/1670179668778172416


https://twitter.com/871_eby/status/1670262540209901569


【日本】
https://twitter.com/N8DlDF7sWxu0uV8/status/1667032395537854464


身体の大きくなった大統領は、伏線を映し出しました。

https://t.me/redpillboy/12928



