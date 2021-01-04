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117th Congress Opening Prayer Blaspheming God
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128 views • January 04, 2021
This continues to show that our nation has deviated far from our heritage. Our nation that once believed in God and stood for faith and values. Now, we cannot even speak to God without pandering to the world.
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