2/8/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 81: Upon arrival at the school where Weijian Shan's daughter studies, the fellow fighters were stopped by 11 police officers and a school admin outside the school entrance. After listening to the fellow fighters' explanations, the police also believed that their actions were not illegal or against any regulations, so the fellow fighters were allowed to enter the campus, and they resorted to smart measures to let more Americans know about the evil of the CCP.

2/8/2023 对邪恶说不第81天：战友们一来到单伟建女儿就读的学校却被11位警察和1位学校负责人拦在校门口外，警察听了战友的解释后，也认为战友们的行为不违法违规，于是战友们得以进入校园，并采用了智慧的方法来让更多美国人知道中共的邪恶

