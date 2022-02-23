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Black Angel. Showreel for an actor
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26 views • February 23, 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hm7Lq6yYEUM
Sample Actor Portfolio from CMCproduction
Actor (Obersturmfuhrer) - Sergey Shcheglov-Amirt
https://www.youtube.com/user/MyAMIRT
https://www.facebook.com/sergey.amirt
https://twitter.com/_amirt_
https://www.instagram.com/sergeyamirt/
https://vk.com/amirt
Sergey Amirt - actor-model, artist-sculptor.
Sergey Amirt - the founder of the art school, took part in TV projects and films (Secrets of the investigation, 100 steps to infinity, Dorian's Choice, etc.). Versatile talents of Sergei Amirt - poetry, fine arts, art pedagogy. At the moment, his paintings are kept in the Roerich Foundation, in New York, in private collections.
The powers that be pay attention to Sergey's art, ordering his work, offering big deals. Director of the Hermitage M.B. Piotrovsky, Honored Cultural Worker V.A. Popkov, writer Sergei Skovpnev, famous actor Vladimir Koshevoy, singers Larisa Lusta and Elena Vaenga, outstanding archaeologist of Antiquity Vadim Zuev, connoisseur of poetry, laureate of All-Union festivals Nikolai Rumyantsev and many other prominent, honored cultural figures, especially noted the pastel poems of Sergei
Archeology is Sergey's special passion. He is engaged in the study of sunken ships at the bottom of the Gulf of Finland and the Black Sea, together with underwater archaeologists. He devotes some of his paintings to this theme.
Worked as an artist in foreign film projects (film "Bunker" 2004). This experience combined Sergey's passion for fine arts and cinematography, he created a series of drawings dedicated to the Second World War. After that, he closely began to devote his time to filming. Filmed with Porechenkov, Khabensky, Beroev, many famous American and German actors in about 40 projects. The best creators still help in creating unique fantasy layouts, ship models.
Detailed biography on the personal website https://амиртсергей.рф/biografiya/
Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC
CMCproduction - full cycle video production
SmartREC - the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg
https://www.instagram.com/mikhail_smirnov_/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gtkwlw0YvFSodQ6wOOyOw
https://shipshard.blogspot.com
https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman
All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws
Sample Actor Portfolio from CMCproduction
Actor (Obersturmfuhrer) - Sergey Shcheglov-Amirt
https://www.youtube.com/user/MyAMIRT
https://www.facebook.com/sergey.amirt
https://twitter.com/_amirt_
https://www.instagram.com/sergeyamirt/
https://vk.com/amirt
Sergey Amirt - actor-model, artist-sculptor.
Sergey Amirt - the founder of the art school, took part in TV projects and films (Secrets of the investigation, 100 steps to infinity, Dorian's Choice, etc.). Versatile talents of Sergei Amirt - poetry, fine arts, art pedagogy. At the moment, his paintings are kept in the Roerich Foundation, in New York, in private collections.
The powers that be pay attention to Sergey's art, ordering his work, offering big deals. Director of the Hermitage M.B. Piotrovsky, Honored Cultural Worker V.A. Popkov, writer Sergei Skovpnev, famous actor Vladimir Koshevoy, singers Larisa Lusta and Elena Vaenga, outstanding archaeologist of Antiquity Vadim Zuev, connoisseur of poetry, laureate of All-Union festivals Nikolai Rumyantsev and many other prominent, honored cultural figures, especially noted the pastel poems of Sergei
Archeology is Sergey's special passion. He is engaged in the study of sunken ships at the bottom of the Gulf of Finland and the Black Sea, together with underwater archaeologists. He devotes some of his paintings to this theme.
Worked as an artist in foreign film projects (film "Bunker" 2004). This experience combined Sergey's passion for fine arts and cinematography, he created a series of drawings dedicated to the Second World War. After that, he closely began to devote his time to filming. Filmed with Porechenkov, Khabensky, Beroev, many famous American and German actors in about 40 projects. The best creators still help in creating unique fantasy layouts, ship models.
Detailed biography on the personal website https://амиртсергей.рф/biografiya/
Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC
CMCproduction - full cycle video production
SmartREC - the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg
https://www.instagram.com/mikhail_smirnov_/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gtkwlw0YvFSodQ6wOOyOw
https://shipshard.blogspot.com
https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman
All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws
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