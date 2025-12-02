BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
RT News - Decemember 2 2025 6AM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
1484 followers
65 views • 1 day ago

Decemember 2, 2025

rt.com


Vladimir Putin hails the efforts of Moscow's troops - in liberating a key Donbass city. The Russian President and commander-in-chief is also briefed on the takeover of another critical settlement in the Kharkov region and the military's push further in a third direction. Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro insists war is not an option - while Washington faces global criticism that its in violation of international law. Mounting backlash surrounds a US double tap strike - on alleged drug traffickers gunned down in Caribbean waters. UK special forces attempted to cover up alleged executions in Afghanistan - according to a newly released whistleblower testimony. The extrajudicial killings included shooting toddlers in their beds. The death toll from last week's floods in Indonesia reportedly surpasses 500 people with official estimates that 1.4 million people are affected. Locals say everyone in the area has suffered.


RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/


Visit me on my other websites like Bitchute, UGETube, Odysee and Rumble. Thanks for watching.


https://www.bitchute.com/thedeadgene/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedeadgene/home

https://odysee.com/@thedeadgene:5

https://rumble.com/c/c-894515

Keywords
newsrussiart
