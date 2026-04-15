Cover-ups and Ancient Knowledge, an interview with Steve Quayle

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Across the world, ancient sites continue to raise questions about what we truly know of our past. From massive stone structures to newly discovered underground spaces, some believe there may be more beneath the surface—both literally and historically. Are these gaps in knowledge due to lost history, ongoing research, or something else entirely? The debate remains open. Watch the latest interview to explore different perspectives and uncover more context behind these fascinating discoveries
#AncientMysteries #History #Archaeology #HiddenTruths #GlobalHistory
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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