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WAR ROOM (3rd HOUR) Friday 12/17/21 • HEADBANGERS HOUR - FRANK CAVANAGH & MICHALE GRAVES
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0 view • December 18, 2021
US BLACKLISTS 34 CHINESE ENTITIES FOR ‘BRAIN CONTROL WEAPONRY’
Meanwhile, a New York school district has sent an email warning parents of sudden cardiac arrest in their students!
RED ALERT! RED ALERT! RED ALERT! The globalist house of cards is coming down! You DO NOT want to miss this bombshell Friday edition of War Room!
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rongibsonchannel
https://www.banned.video/
War Room with Owen
Meanwhile, a New York school district has sent an email warning parents of sudden cardiac arrest in their students!
RED ALERT! RED ALERT! RED ALERT! The globalist house of cards is coming down! You DO NOT want to miss this bombshell Friday edition of War Room!
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rongibsonchannel
https://www.banned.video/
War Room with Owen
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