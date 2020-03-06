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Stop Blaming Men: You Deserve To Be Alone | Redonkulas.com
Redonkulas.com Productions
Redonkulas.com Productions
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328 views • March 06, 2020
Amy Horton wants everyone to believe that she's attracted to sensitive and emotionally mature men while she spent over a decade bedding down bad boys who smash and dash. Now she's alone and wants to blame it on men. Sorry baby, it's all your fault.
#starwarts #redpill #truthbombs #datingfail

Brought to you by Aaron Clarey's Asshole Consulting
http://www.AssholeConsulting.com

"Invictus Rex" by Shaka
https://www.amazon.com/Invictus-Rex-Book-one-ebook/dp/B082C8NDW8

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Sources (in order of appearance)
http://archive.ph/xDWfj
http://archive.ph/AxxU4
http://archive.ph/0YWmm
http://archive.ph/PXFrM
http://archive.ph/NOIzL
http://archive.ph/FeC2D
http://archive.ph/XnsFl
http://archive.ph/HkFTy
http://archive.ph/3vwJn

Video Throwbacks
Star Warts: Episodes 1-3
https://www.brighteon.com/61b0730e-c4df-4cbd-964d-ab769956000a
https://www.brighteon.com/cb75da07-b615-4128-b240-218345a47e95
https://www.brighteon.com/5526d39a-c8d3-45c0-99cc-f94d88d35c40
Female Diarrhea Mouth
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CQOQR357Bw0
Challenge Accepted
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NLQ7DSgYwkY
The Slingback Effect
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pJhylYtDGRA
White Knight Syndrome
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HPpfgqXe0QA
Salvage Efforts
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Zb8owOQJHU
Keywords
feminismfunnyred pillpolitically incorrectmanosphereamy hortondating failcock carouselstar wartsblame menbad boys
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