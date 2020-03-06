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Stop Blaming Men: You Deserve To Be Alone | Redonkulas.com
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328 views • March 06, 2020
Amy Horton wants everyone to believe that she's attracted to sensitive and emotionally mature men while she spent over a decade bedding down bad boys who smash and dash. Now she's alone and wants to blame it on men. Sorry baby, it's all your fault.
#starwarts #redpill #truthbombs #datingfail
Brought to you by Aaron Clarey's Asshole Consulting
http://www.AssholeConsulting.com
"Invictus Rex" by Shaka
https://www.amazon.com/Invictus-Rex-Book-one-ebook/dp/B082C8NDW8
Purchase "Red Days" on Amazon today, featuring Badd Popp!
Digital: https://www.amazon.com/Red-Days-Sergio-Cantu/dp/B082P79KVC
Blu-ray and DVD: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B082BWR4G5
How can you support Popp Culture?
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https://www.gab.com/redonkulas
http://www.Redonkulas.com
Sources (in order of appearance)
http://archive.ph/xDWfj
http://archive.ph/AxxU4
http://archive.ph/0YWmm
http://archive.ph/PXFrM
http://archive.ph/NOIzL
http://archive.ph/FeC2D
http://archive.ph/XnsFl
http://archive.ph/HkFTy
http://archive.ph/3vwJn
Video Throwbacks
Star Warts: Episodes 1-3
https://www.brighteon.com/61b0730e-c4df-4cbd-964d-ab769956000a
https://www.brighteon.com/cb75da07-b615-4128-b240-218345a47e95
https://www.brighteon.com/5526d39a-c8d3-45c0-99cc-f94d88d35c40
Female Diarrhea Mouth
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CQOQR357Bw0
Challenge Accepted
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NLQ7DSgYwkY
The Slingback Effect
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pJhylYtDGRA
White Knight Syndrome
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HPpfgqXe0QA
Salvage Efforts
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Zb8owOQJHU
#starwarts #redpill #truthbombs #datingfail
Brought to you by Aaron Clarey's Asshole Consulting
http://www.AssholeConsulting.com
"Invictus Rex" by Shaka
https://www.amazon.com/Invictus-Rex-Book-one-ebook/dp/B082C8NDW8
Purchase "Red Days" on Amazon today, featuring Badd Popp!
Digital: https://www.amazon.com/Red-Days-Sergio-Cantu/dp/B082P79KVC
Blu-ray and DVD: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B082BWR4G5
How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
Check us out on all platforms and social media!
http://www.brighteon.com/redonkulas
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OKW5LabMcxGi/
https://lbry.tv/@REDONKULAS:e
https://www.minds.com/redonkulas
https://www.gab.com/redonkulas
http://www.Redonkulas.com
Sources (in order of appearance)
http://archive.ph/xDWfj
http://archive.ph/AxxU4
http://archive.ph/0YWmm
http://archive.ph/PXFrM
http://archive.ph/NOIzL
http://archive.ph/FeC2D
http://archive.ph/XnsFl
http://archive.ph/HkFTy
http://archive.ph/3vwJn
Video Throwbacks
Star Warts: Episodes 1-3
https://www.brighteon.com/61b0730e-c4df-4cbd-964d-ab769956000a
https://www.brighteon.com/cb75da07-b615-4128-b240-218345a47e95
https://www.brighteon.com/5526d39a-c8d3-45c0-99cc-f94d88d35c40
Female Diarrhea Mouth
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CQOQR357Bw0
Challenge Accepted
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NLQ7DSgYwkY
The Slingback Effect
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pJhylYtDGRA
White Knight Syndrome
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HPpfgqXe0QA
Salvage Efforts
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Zb8owOQJHU
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