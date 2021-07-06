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Q AND OPERATION WARP SPEED – TRUMP’S UN TACTICS TO CONQUER AMERICA WITHOUT A SINGLE SHOT - GENIUS - JonesBartiromoTrump – 02July2021
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360 views • July 06, 2021
SOURCE: Metatron's Cube
** Trump Asks Supporters To Take ‘Great’ Covid Vaccine **
VIDEO: Trump Follows Fauci’s Advice, Asks Supporters To Take ‘Great’ Covid Vaccine
"I would recommend it and I would recommend it to a lot of people that don't want to get it and a lot of those people voted for me"
During an interview on Fox Primetime with host Maria Bartiromo, President Donald Trump made it absolutely clear that he recommends the Covid-19 vaccine shot to his supporters, even those who are reluctant or worried about potential side effects.
Trump’s advice comes just days after Biden medical advisor Anthony Fauci begged him to tell his supporters to take the vaccine.
“I know that you received the vaccine, Mrs. Trump also got the vaccine, would you recommend to our audience that they get the vaccine then?” Bartiromo asked.
“I would. I would recommend it and I would recommend it to a lot of people that don’t want to get it and a lot of those people voted for me, frankly, but again, we have our freedoms and we have to live by that and I agree with that also,” President Trump said. “But, it is a great vaccine. It is a safe vaccine and it is something that works.”
During a recent appearance on Fox News, Fauci begged Trump to order his supporters to take the vaccine, claiming it is “absolutely inevitable that the vast majority of people who are his close followers would listen to him”:
During a recent appearance on Fox News, Biden medical advisor Anthony Fauci begged former President Donald Trump to tell his supporters to get the COVID-19 vaccination shot, lamenting a poll that allegedly shows lower vaccination rates among Republican men.
“If he came out and said, ‘Go and get vaccinated. It’s really important for your health, the health of your family and the health of the country,’ it seems absolutely inevitable that the vast majority of people who are his close followers would listen to him,” Fauci told Chris Wallace on Sunday.
“What is the problem here? This is a vaccine that is going to be lifesaving for millions of people,” He said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” He added, “I mean, I just can’t comprehend what the reason for that is when you have a vaccine that’s 94-95% effective and it is very safe. I just don’t get it.”
President Trump has expressed skepticism about vaccines in the past. He once tweeted in 2014, “Healthy young child goes to doctor, gets pumped with massive shot of many vaccines, doesn’t feel good and changes – AUTISM. Many such cases!”
** Trump's Final Legacy Will Be the Betrayal of his Base and His Failure to Defend America from the Coming Purge From the Left
- Common Sense Show, Dave Hodges, 14/Jan/2021.
- Article: https://thecommonsenseshow.com/conspiracy-economics-martial-law/trumps-final-legacy-will-be-betrayal-his-base-and-his-failure-defend-america-coming-purge-left
-- I spent nearly six years of my life supporting Donald Trump. I have been discriminated against, lost money and lost employment because of my support for him. For the good of the country and our younger generation, I though the risk was worth it. However, at the end of the day, Donald Trump has abandoned all who supported him and has, as a result exposed his loyal base to extreme danger at the hands of the Bolshevik wing of the Democratic Party. This article provides a brief overview of the greatest betrayal in American History. People in this country would have died defending Donald Trump. People will still die, but not because they are defending him, but because they were abandoned by him and exposed to extreme danger.
In September of 2018, while attending the Branson conference, hosted by Steve Quayle, I was put in contact with an advisor to the President on the topic of the, then, little known Section 230. I made the argument that if the President acted immediately, he had 6 weeks to stop social media from interfering in a race that would hand the Democrats the control of the House of Representatives. His advisor was more than interested, however, Trump did nothing and the Bolsheviks gained control of the House.
After the Trump administration created the most economic gains, in American History, the so-called and greatly exaggerated pandemic arrived. All of the economic progress was destroyed. Trump knew that China unleashed the virus. Trump had to have known what so many of us have learned in that the Democrats facilitated the development, delivery and distribution of the virus to America in order to wipe out Trump’s greatest strength, the economic condition of the United States. Hunter Biden, on Air Force 2, was responsible for virus delivery from the Ukraine to Wuhan. Trump knows and he did nothing to the Biden crime family and he lost the election to the Biden Mafia! He then allowed another mafia to gain control of America and impose unconstitutional mandates that further destroyed, not only the economy, but the civil liberties of all of America.
** Trump Asks Supporters To Take ‘Great’ Covid Vaccine **
VIDEO: Trump Follows Fauci’s Advice, Asks Supporters To Take ‘Great’ Covid Vaccine
"I would recommend it and I would recommend it to a lot of people that don't want to get it and a lot of those people voted for me"
During an interview on Fox Primetime with host Maria Bartiromo, President Donald Trump made it absolutely clear that he recommends the Covid-19 vaccine shot to his supporters, even those who are reluctant or worried about potential side effects.
Trump’s advice comes just days after Biden medical advisor Anthony Fauci begged him to tell his supporters to take the vaccine.
“I know that you received the vaccine, Mrs. Trump also got the vaccine, would you recommend to our audience that they get the vaccine then?” Bartiromo asked.
“I would. I would recommend it and I would recommend it to a lot of people that don’t want to get it and a lot of those people voted for me, frankly, but again, we have our freedoms and we have to live by that and I agree with that also,” President Trump said. “But, it is a great vaccine. It is a safe vaccine and it is something that works.”
During a recent appearance on Fox News, Fauci begged Trump to order his supporters to take the vaccine, claiming it is “absolutely inevitable that the vast majority of people who are his close followers would listen to him”:
During a recent appearance on Fox News, Biden medical advisor Anthony Fauci begged former President Donald Trump to tell his supporters to get the COVID-19 vaccination shot, lamenting a poll that allegedly shows lower vaccination rates among Republican men.
“If he came out and said, ‘Go and get vaccinated. It’s really important for your health, the health of your family and the health of the country,’ it seems absolutely inevitable that the vast majority of people who are his close followers would listen to him,” Fauci told Chris Wallace on Sunday.
“What is the problem here? This is a vaccine that is going to be lifesaving for millions of people,” He said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” He added, “I mean, I just can’t comprehend what the reason for that is when you have a vaccine that’s 94-95% effective and it is very safe. I just don’t get it.”
President Trump has expressed skepticism about vaccines in the past. He once tweeted in 2014, “Healthy young child goes to doctor, gets pumped with massive shot of many vaccines, doesn’t feel good and changes – AUTISM. Many such cases!”
** Trump's Final Legacy Will Be the Betrayal of his Base and His Failure to Defend America from the Coming Purge From the Left
- Common Sense Show, Dave Hodges, 14/Jan/2021.
- Article: https://thecommonsenseshow.com/conspiracy-economics-martial-law/trumps-final-legacy-will-be-betrayal-his-base-and-his-failure-defend-america-coming-purge-left
-- I spent nearly six years of my life supporting Donald Trump. I have been discriminated against, lost money and lost employment because of my support for him. For the good of the country and our younger generation, I though the risk was worth it. However, at the end of the day, Donald Trump has abandoned all who supported him and has, as a result exposed his loyal base to extreme danger at the hands of the Bolshevik wing of the Democratic Party. This article provides a brief overview of the greatest betrayal in American History. People in this country would have died defending Donald Trump. People will still die, but not because they are defending him, but because they were abandoned by him and exposed to extreme danger.
In September of 2018, while attending the Branson conference, hosted by Steve Quayle, I was put in contact with an advisor to the President on the topic of the, then, little known Section 230. I made the argument that if the President acted immediately, he had 6 weeks to stop social media from interfering in a race that would hand the Democrats the control of the House of Representatives. His advisor was more than interested, however, Trump did nothing and the Bolsheviks gained control of the House.
After the Trump administration created the most economic gains, in American History, the so-called and greatly exaggerated pandemic arrived. All of the economic progress was destroyed. Trump knew that China unleashed the virus. Trump had to have known what so many of us have learned in that the Democrats facilitated the development, delivery and distribution of the virus to America in order to wipe out Trump’s greatest strength, the economic condition of the United States. Hunter Biden, on Air Force 2, was responsible for virus delivery from the Ukraine to Wuhan. Trump knows and he did nothing to the Biden crime family and he lost the election to the Biden Mafia! He then allowed another mafia to gain control of America and impose unconstitutional mandates that further destroyed, not only the economy, but the civil liberties of all of America.
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