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A SEXUAL DEVIANT, A WAR CRIMINAL AND A DRONE BOMBING FAGGOT LECTURE AMERICANS ON THEIR MORALS
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481 views • January 25, 2021
The Hypocrisy of These Three Is Staggering, Clinton the Rapist Scumbag, George Bush Who Was Clearly Part of 9/11 and the War on Terror, and the Cherry on Top Is the Child Murdering Closet Faggot Barack Obama Try to Lecture America on Their Morals and Try to Portray a Sense of Righteousness, Just Sickening.
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