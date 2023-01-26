Ruger American Ranch Bolt Rifle in 5.56

In this video I take the American Ranch Rifle in 5.56 out to the range and test fire it out to 200 yards using the Votex Crossfire II 1-4 scope. The Rifle excepts. standard p-mags which makes it convenient if you own an AR-15.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.