BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

FBI Attorney Under Criminal Investigation ID'd - Kevin Clinesmith; Sally Moyer's Boyfriend - 1686-9A
The Pete Santilli Show
The Pete Santilli ShowCheckmark Icon
2033 followers
Follow
2
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
51 views • November 22, 2019
*** We apologize for not being able to "trim" pr edit out the pre-show warm-up. Youtube blocked our ability to edit the show & we have to find another method of trimming the front and back of the show.

At 8:15pm last evening Washington Post journalist Devlin Barrett posted a supportive article for the CNN (Manu Raju) news exclusive that outlined an “FBI Official” who was under criminal investigation as an outcome of the inspector general review of FISA. Part of Horowitz draft report as delivered to Attorney General Barr in September. According to the Washington Post the lawyer was “forced to resign.” Further confirmation of the identity is found within the LinkedIn profile for Kevin Clinesmith, which shows he left the FBI in September. Sally Moyer has unknown status. However, when Horowitz delivered his initial report Tashina Guahar was still at DOJ-NSD.


E-Militia Article: FBI Attorney Under Criminal Investigation ID’d – Kevin Clinesmith; Sally Moyer’s Boyfriend – E-Militia News http://ow.ly/uxDU30pVva9

🚧INVEST IN OUR SHOW! We will never be supported by “big-pharma” - we exist because of the support of our listeners: https://www.subscribestar.com/petesantilli or subscribe to us on DLive: http://dlive.tv/petesantilli

Support our show by supporting our sponsors❗GORILLA MIND: Maximize Brain Focus, Concentration & Energy: http://petelive.tv/gorilla


Show notes & headline links: https://thepetesantillishow.com/

🔵News Headlines: https://e-miltia.com Email List: https://e-militia.com/join

Streaming 24/7 On DLive: http://petelive.tv or https://dlive.tv/PeteSantilli

🚧Pete’s “Wish List”: http://petelive.tv/wishlist
🚀Please support us! http://paypal.me/petesantilli
Check/MoneyOrders Payable to: Peter Santilli
P.O. Box 30122, Cincinnati, Ohio 45230
♦Donate via Text2Give: Text the word “GIVE” to the following number: (513) 440-4080
📺Join us on DLive - 24/7 Streaming Music & Chat - http://dlive.tv/petesantilli
☢SIGNUP FOR FREE TEXT ALERTS: Text “pete” to 74121 or http://petelive.tv/text
📌 JOIN ME & ALL AMERICAN DEPLORABLES ON PARLER: https://parler.com/profile/PeteSantilli
📌Show archives exclusively on Brighteon: http://petelive.tv/archives

E-Militia Radio - "Call-To-Listen" Line: 605-313-0703



📍Brother Doc’s Beef Jerky “One Bite & You’re A Believer” https://brotherdocs.com/?aff=10/
📍Save 45% On A 2 Wk Emergency Food Supply: http://PrepareWithPete.com
Keywords
current eventsnewsfalse flagpoliticsdeep statesantilli
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
45 Attorneys General Urge Congress to Pass KOSA With Duty of Care

45 Attorneys General Urge Congress to Pass KOSA With Duty of Care

Douglas Harrington
Report: Marco Rubio Expected to Leave Trump Administration Amid Speculation About 2028 Presidential Bid

Report: Marco Rubio Expected to Leave Trump Administration Amid Speculation About 2028 Presidential Bid

Garrison Vance
Gavin Newsom removes 548 killers from death row, taunting victims and their families

Gavin Newsom removes 548 killers from death row, taunting victims and their families

Lance D Johnson
Voters in Four States Approve Measures Banning Transgender Athletes From Girls&#8217; and Women&#8217;s Sports

Voters in Four States Approve Measures Banning Transgender Athletes From Girls’ and Women’s Sports

Petra Stone
Half of Americans surveyed are skipping meals as grocery bills climb

Half of Americans surveyed are skipping meals as grocery bills climb

Cassie B.
Quantum Computers Could Crack Modern Encryption in Just Three Days, Study Warns

Quantum Computers Could Crack Modern Encryption in Just Three Days, Study Warns

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy