Biden Aims For the Second Amendment, Banks Donated Billions to Black Lives Matter

President Joe Biden signed an unconstitutional executive order with the supposed intent of reducing gun violence; Silicon Valley Bank and other banks donated billions of dollars to the Marxist, race-baiting Black Lives Matter organization; and Ohio’s lawsuit against Norfolk Southern Railway claims the railway’s accident rate has almost doubled in the last 10 years. Also, investigative journalist William Jasper discusses a lawsuit that alleges JP Morgan Chase bank knowingly aided Jeffrey Epstein’s child sex trafficking racket.
