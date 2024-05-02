These Anti-Zionist Protests Are Not What They Seem

Riots are spreading across the country and at UCLA, a pro-Israel group clashed with the anti-Zionists Tuesday night. But is this really about "Palestine"? Does it even have anything to do with the Middle East, or is this a rush for chaos in the United States?
In the second half of the show, I replayed my interview with Tom Renz.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.