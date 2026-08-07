The only way to truly fight back is to TURN OFF ALL THE PAID ACTORS/INFLUENCER PROMOTERS & BRAIN ROT NARRARIVE/PROPAGANDA, ENTERTAINMENT Content, Pick up These Government Agenda & Global Standardization Documents For Yourself And Start Reading And understanding Their Real Plans & Sharring Everywhere And With Anyone Possible!





Educate Yourselves Of Their Own Clearly Written Plans/Agendas & Timelines, Then Get Out And Post And Put In Work To Educate As Many Others As You Possibly Can Reach By Utilizing Every Social Platform Feed Possible While Fighting Against The Approved Narrarives PROPAGANDA/PAID ACTORS Algorithms Fighting For "Attention" To This Topic Over All The Other Pointless Topics That Only Creates More Fear & More Divisions In Society!





I'm Pretty Sure That We Can All Aggree That We Don't Want Or Consent To Government Surveillance Under Our Children's Skin 2030/6G!

6G IoBnT Global Biodigital Convergence Revolution!





SO WHY CAN'T WE ALL STAND TOGETHER AND SUPPORT EACH OTHER IN FIGHTING THIS?!

#SharringIsCaring

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6G IS YOUR BODY WITH BILLION$ IN MARKETSHARE, STANDARDIZATION & POLICIES ALREADY DEPLOYED!

https://rumble.com/v6zcfxa-422164126.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_v

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WhiteHouse July 27, 2026 : Launching the International Call to Action for 6G Leadership and Security https://rumble.com/v7dq8h6-446322282.html

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5.2 Biodatabases. DNA databases could become a source of income and health security. https://horizons.service.canada.ca/en/2022/05/31/biodigital-today-and-tomorrow/#s5_0

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DATA CENTERES, TOKENIZATION, DNA DATA MARKETPLACE, UNIVERSAL BASIC INCOME IN THE EMERGING BIO-ECONEMY! https://rumble.com/v7aa208-440528552.html

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https://www.facebook.com/share/p/199f7s3ENc/





The global standardization of biodigital convergence (BDC) is primarily coordinated by the IEC (International Electrotechnical Commission) and ISO (International Organization for Standardization) through the IEC/ISO Joint Systems Committee on Bio-Digital Convergence (IEC/ISO JSyC BDC). This committee was established in 2024 to oversee systems-level standardization, succeeding the IEC Standardization Evaluation Group 12 (SEG 12) which was formed in 2023 to assess initial opportunities and challenges.





The scope of this international effort includes facilitating engagement with other standards developing organizations, identifying gaps in existing standards, and assessing forthcoming BDC topics relevant to IEC and ISO activities. The committee’s work covers diverse domains such as reverse engineering of living systems, human augmentation (e.g., brain-machine interfaces), agricultural bioengineering, and environmental bioengineering.





Key initiatives include the development of common terminology to ensure interoperability, with a draft document expected for publication around 2027. The standardization landscape also involves collaboration with technical committees like ISO/IEC JTC 1 (Information Technology) and IEC/ISO JTC 3 (Quantum Technologies) to address the multidis