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On the Kevin J. Johnston show Tonight, we have guests Dermott Pomeroy, Stephanie and Stephanos!
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53 views • June 12, 2021
How a Rooke Injunction that keeps getting used from May 6th on Pastor Peter given documents from a health order and made to sign the conditions and it's called skirting around about making you sign something that you know nothing about. Stephanie discusses her experience with Judge Rooke. Maxine Bernier gets arrested for attending an Anti Covey restriction rally in Manitoba and exceeding public gatherings with limits of violating Manitoba's requirement to self Isolate upon entering the province. Dermot Pomeroy is the Organizer for Rise Up Durham. You can find his page on Facebook! We get a phone call from our great future Mayor, the fearless and fabulous Kevin J. Johnston and the The Great Stephanos!
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DONATE TODAY! - www.KevinJJohnston.ca
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