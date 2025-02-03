Mansour Bshara is Freed by the Resistance

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mansour Bshara was liberated in the second batch of the Al-Aqsa Flood prisoner exchange deal, orchestrated by the resistance, in which four female enemy prisoners were released in exchange.
Interview: Mansour Bshara
Reporting: Salman Alkhatib
Filmed: 25/01/2025
