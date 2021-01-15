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Obama's day of reckoning | George Papadopoulos
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250 views • January 15, 2021
George Papadopoulos, a former Trump advisor and self-proclaimed victim of the long tenured 'witch hunt' against the President Donald Trump administration and allies, comments to Newsmax TV's John Bachman about what he sees as the Obama administration's 'day of reckoning.' - via John Bachman Now, weekdays at 12PM ET on Newsmax TV
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