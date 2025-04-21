BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Autism Cause Announcement in Sept.. Problem, Reaction Solution
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
2 weeks ago

Trump’s team will announce what causes autism late Sept.   According to a CDC whistle blower, we know what causes it.   Will RFK Jr blame old school pokes while pushing the new mRNA solutions?  Remember, Trump is the Father of the CV19 mRNA POKE all while RFK Jr is pushing the measles jab.    Is  this a problem reaction solution psyop for a brain to computer interface medical solution?   According to the WHO, 1 in 3 people have neurological issues.    VCAST covers the occult on 3 fronts.  Did you know the El Salvador link to Israeli's Military?    Trump doubles down to send Americans to El Salvador’s prisons.   Something is very nefarious about their prison model.    What is the agenda?  VCAST covers multiple stories of the Ai NWO Beast System including seeking your DNA, taking jobs, and using all the energy.  Last, VCAST covers how Palantir’s pre crime software is being used to spy on all social media posts for ICE.  How does this tie to DARPA’s monitoring system linking truth to MSN propaganda.  Deep..

autismmotbare we in the end of daysevidence we are in the end of daystrump to announce what causes autism
