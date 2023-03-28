Last Call! -12:15pm, 3-27-23

This is an in-depth discussion of the 3 Days of Darkness. Things to know to get your heart right.
Amos 8:9; 5:20
Exodus 10:223
Ecclesiastes 1:9-10
Joel 2:2,10; 3:15
Ezekiel 32:7-8
Jeremiah 13:16
Job 5:14; 12:24-25; 3:4-9; 24:17
Matthew 12:39-41; 24:29-30;
Psalm 112:4; 23:4; 91:5-6
Isaiah 13:6-13; 60:1-3; 26:19-21; 59:9-10; 5:30; 8:22
Colossians 1:9-12
1 Thessalonians 5:4-5
2 Peter 2:4
Revelation 16:10-11 with Matthew 22:13
Revelation 9:14-15 - this is a "season" of the 4 angels being released upon the earth. Goes with Revelation 10:6.
Mail and donation sites are now ready to go! We are receiving them - all glory to God!
Ministry Website:
https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com
Donate Link:
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=G9V3CT8UXNZP6
Free eBook Download:
https://BookHip.com/QWWHVLK
Social Platforms:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/519796479883024
Telegram: https://t.me/+GvNUjmyj38EzODlh
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@mylovelyjesusministry:e
YouTube Sites:
YouTube channel #1 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtvyoqv1udRnl_coRuAgUhQ
YouTube channel #2 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLuMgmXkmsAR9IBiLTVp_PQ
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.