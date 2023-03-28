Last Call! -12:15pm, 3-27-23

This is an in-depth discussion of the 3 Days of Darkness. Things to know to get your heart right.



Amos 8:9; 5:20

Exodus 10:223

Ecclesiastes 1:9-10

Joel 2:2,10; 3:15

Ezekiel 32:7-8

Jeremiah 13:16

Job 5:14; 12:24-25; 3:4-9; 24:17

Matthew 12:39-41; 24:29-30;

Psalm 112:4; 23:4; 91:5-6

Isaiah 13:6-13; 60:1-3; 26:19-21; 59:9-10; 5:30; 8:22

Colossians 1:9-12

1 Thessalonians 5:4-5

2 Peter 2:4

Revelation 16:10-11 with Matthew 22:13

Revelation 9:14-15 - this is a "season" of the 4 angels being released upon the earth. Goes with Revelation 10:6.

