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Trance: The Cathy O'Brien Story (2022)
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4939 views • March 30, 2022
Trance: The Cathy O'Brien Story (2022)
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/Trance---The-Cathy-O%27Brien-Story-%282022%29:9?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4
Cathy O’Brien was sold into Project Monarch, one of the 149 known sub-projects of the CIA’S MK ULTRA Experiments that began in 1953. These secret programs were initiated by governing jurisdictions in an effort to understand and utilize mind control to further another agenda. Being a victim of the elite’s Monarch Program. as a slave Cathy was exposed to many world leaders at the national and international levels.
Through her rescue and healing process, she was able to reclaim the memories of what she witnessed while under mind control. Her story provides insight into how we’ve been controlled in the past, where we are going as a nation and how to reclaim personal and collective sovereignty. This is her story. This is our story.
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/Trance---The-Cathy-O%27Brien-Story-%282022%29:9?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4
Cathy O’Brien was sold into Project Monarch, one of the 149 known sub-projects of the CIA’S MK ULTRA Experiments that began in 1953. These secret programs were initiated by governing jurisdictions in an effort to understand and utilize mind control to further another agenda. Being a victim of the elite’s Monarch Program. as a slave Cathy was exposed to many world leaders at the national and international levels.
Through her rescue and healing process, she was able to reclaim the memories of what she witnessed while under mind control. Her story provides insight into how we’ve been controlled in the past, where we are going as a nation and how to reclaim personal and collective sovereignty. This is her story. This is our story.
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