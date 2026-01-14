Discernment, Karma Co-Creating Our Reality with Sheila Seppi Part 2

Part 2 of 2, Jan. 9, 2026. Sheila Seppi's website is https://www.sheilaseppi.com/ .





Journey, Growth, and Intuition

Jonah and Sheila discussed their spiritual paths and beliefs, including the importance of individual growth, self-mastery, and creating positive realities. They agreed that everyone has their own unique journey and that sharing wisdom is more important than converting others. Brian asked Sheila for advice on dealing with disinformation in the UFO community, to which she suggested relying on intuition and resonating with information that feels true.





Extraterrestrial Disclosure and Consciousness

Sheila and Brian discussed the challenges of finding reliable information about extraterrestrial life and the potential societal disruption of full government disclosure. They agreed that gradual personal disclosure and spiritual awakening are more likely paths forward, with Sheila sharing her perspective on the soul's journey and the existence of multiple densities of consciousness. The conversation concluded with Sheila explaining that while some people may choose to remain in third density, others are already experiencing higher-dimensional realities, and the goal is for everyone to align at a similar vibrational rate in the future.





Karma and Human Co-Creation

Sheila and Brian discussed the concept of karma and its role in human actions and consequences, both in this life and the next. They also explored the presence of reptilian beings, particularly the Dracos, on Earth, with Sheila suggesting that while some Dracos may be involved in negative activities, others have embraced the light. The conversation touched on the idea that humans have the power to make choices and create change on their own planet, rather than relying on extraterrestrial beings to intervene. Sheila emphasized the importance of individual and collective action in addressing issues like fracking and government control, highlighting the concept of co-creative beings shaping their reality through their choices and energy.





Extraterrestrial Encounters and Spiritual Awakening

Sheila shared her experiences with extraterrestrial crafts and beings, emphasizing telepathic communication and a profound encounter with a Merkaba. She discussed her spiritual awakening and the importance of disengaging from negative energy, advocating for gratitude and focusing on positive change. Sheila also introduced her upcoming projects, including light code transmissions, courses on universal truths, and a certification program for teaching others. She demonstrated a light language transmission, aiming to release emotional and mental blocks. The conversation ended with participants expressing gratitude and appreciation for Sheila's insights and contributions.





