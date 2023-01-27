The UKR Enemy is Smoked Out of the 'Fox Holes' with 'Tear Gas' - Although, They would rather Suffer in Holes, than be Annihilated.

The enemy is smoked out of the "fox holes" with tear gas

And again in the area of Opytnoe and Vodyane, on the Western side of Avdeevka, DPR.

The video contains footage from the 1st Motorised Rifle Slavic Brigade

To defeat the enemy personnel, either precise drops of ammunition from the UAV or long artillery fire are required.

To make the enemy uncomfortable, tear gas is used to force them to leave the shelters.

However, the enemy prefers to suffer in their holes rather than peek out and be annihilated by our artillery.