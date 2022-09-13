'Essential to Disposable': Ex-FDNY Captain Speaks Out Against Medical Discrimination in the Face of COVID Tyrants

"We're going to be on the right side of history. The people who are against us are against civil rights and religious freedom. We deserve to have our jobs back."

Source: https://rumble.com/v1jtihx-ex-fdny-delivers-a-fiery-speech-against-covid-mandates-at-nyc-council-meeti.html



