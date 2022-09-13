© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
'Essential to Disposable': Ex-FDNY Captain Speaks Out Against Medical Discrimination in the Face of COVID Tyrants
"We're going to be on the right side of history. The people who are against us are against civil rights and religious freedom. We deserve to have our jobs back."
Source: https://rumble.com/v1jtihx-ex-fdny-delivers-a-fiery-speech-against-covid-mandates-at-nyc-council-meeti.html