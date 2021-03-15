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Under the Wire - A recap of the week-and looking forward to the Global Rally, March 20, 2021
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20 views • March 15, 2021
Unless you've been living under a rock or in a darkened room, you will know that events have been moving very quickly regarding injections, health rights and celebrities who are having serious reactions and/or testing positive after shots.
Join us this morning for a recap and look forward to the 20th of March when a global rally will take place to demand an end to restrictions and tyranny.
Join us this morning for a recap and look forward to the 20th of March when a global rally will take place to demand an end to restrictions and tyranny.
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