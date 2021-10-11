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Decoding commercial: Outlander Sport "Falcon Rescue"
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43 views • October 11, 2021
A falcon rescue pictures Osiris raised into Horus through the agency of Isis. The incarnation of Horus is pictured, which the Bible calls the Antichrist beast. It's a layered enactment of 2 Thessalonians 2. The events leading up to that event are also pictured, which we already see in the news. It's a layered enactment of 2 Thessalonians 2. The events leading up to that event are also pictured. Stargates, Heavenly vehicles, Egyptian magick, symbolic phoenix palm, skull and bones, Ezekiel 37, mark of the beast symbolism, NLP.
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