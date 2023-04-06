The Israeli aggression launched its 'Strong Hand' Military Operation against the Gaza Strip

The Zionist entity launched its "Strong Hand" military operation against the Gaza Strip
The Zionist warplanes targeted resistance sites south of Gaza City, agricultural land in Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, a monitoring point east of Gaza City, and agricultural land in Beit Hanoun.
Before launching its military aggression, the Zionist warplanes flew once over Lebanon and twice over Galilee in northern Palestine
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.