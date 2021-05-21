© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
My 50+ years with ETs & 5D BEINGS. Egg Harvesting, HYBRIDS, DNA Upgrades, Advance Tech
Follow
0
Share
Report
42 views • May 21, 2021
Jo shares her story of over 50 years being visited and interacting with ETs & 5D BEINGS. From Egg Harvesting, HYBRID Children, DNA Upgrades, and Advance Etheric, Higher Dimensional Technologies that were FORBIDDEN for us to use but taken on and used by the Dark Forces.
Jo is also A- blood type which is a common abductee blood type.
This Episode goes over Jo's long and extensive history and interactions.
Jo discusses the grip the Draco's have had on this planet and Long term drain and trauma we have existed in. When it finally leaves the Shift Collectively will be our "New Earth".
The Galaxy is aware of this Earth War we are in and There are many Galactics fighting for our FREEDOM right now.
This is BIG NEWS across the UNIVERSE. EARTH IS FREE.
Right now we are going through a collective Near Death Experience. Some of us are Lucid through this experience. Some of us are half a sleep and some are still in a coma completely ignorant to any of it. Collectively we will heal.
The most exciting time in history.
Follow me on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/SparkAwakeni...
Follow our Group on Telegram
The Awakening 11-11
https://t.me/joinchat/Tj3Sg0GgojCtRDcv
Jo is also A- blood type which is a common abductee blood type.
This Episode goes over Jo's long and extensive history and interactions.
Jo discusses the grip the Draco's have had on this planet and Long term drain and trauma we have existed in. When it finally leaves the Shift Collectively will be our "New Earth".
The Galaxy is aware of this Earth War we are in and There are many Galactics fighting for our FREEDOM right now.
This is BIG NEWS across the UNIVERSE. EARTH IS FREE.
Right now we are going through a collective Near Death Experience. Some of us are Lucid through this experience. Some of us are half a sleep and some are still in a coma completely ignorant to any of it. Collectively we will heal.
The most exciting time in history.
Follow me on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/SparkAwakeni...
Follow our Group on Telegram
The Awakening 11-11
https://t.me/joinchat/Tj3Sg0GgojCtRDcv
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.