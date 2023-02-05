Create New Account
DUTCH FARMERS S.O.S (spanish subtitles)
490 views
channel image
vari3dad3s
Published a day ago

Eva Vlaardingerbroek, Dutch legal philosopher, calls for the emergency of moral support for Dutch farmers due to relentless government harassment.

https://twitter.com/hashtag/dutchfarmers


Español:

Eva Vlaardingerbroek, filósofa jurídica holandesa, reclama la emergencia del apoyo moral a los agricultores holandeses ante el incesante acoso gubernamental.

https://twitter.com/hashtag/dutchfarmers

vari3dad3s:

Rumble:           https://rumble.com/user/Vari3dad3S

Odysee:          https://odysee.com/@Vari3dad3S:a?view=content 



Keywords
foodclimate changenwofarmersdutch

