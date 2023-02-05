DUTCH FARMERS S.O.S (spanish subtitles)

Will you buy me a coffee for my work? Thank you very much!!!https://www.buymeacoffee.com/fruitlivev



Eva Vlaardingerbroek, Dutch legal philosopher, calls for the emergency of moral support for Dutch farmers due to relentless government harassment.

Español:

Eva Vlaardingerbroek, filósofa jurídica holandesa, reclama la emergencia del apoyo moral a los agricultores holandeses ante el incesante acoso gubernamental.

