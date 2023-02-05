DUTCH FARMERS S.O.S (spanish subtitles)

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Eva Vlaardingerbroek, Dutch legal philosopher, calls for the emergency of moral support for Dutch farmers due to relentless government harassment.
https://twitter.com/hashtag/dutchfarmers
Español:
Eva Vlaardingerbroek, filósofa jurídica holandesa, reclama la emergencia del apoyo moral a los agricultores holandeses ante el incesante acoso gubernamental.
https://twitter.com/hashtag/dutchfarmers
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