DUTCH FARMERS S.O.S (spanish subtitles)

Eva Vlaardingerbroek, Dutch legal philosopher, calls for the emergency of moral support for Dutch farmers due to relentless government harassment.
https://twitter.com/hashtag/dutchfarmers
Español:
Eva Vlaardingerbroek, filósofa jurídica holandesa, reclama la emergencia del apoyo moral a los agricultores holandeses ante el incesante acoso gubernamental.
https://twitter.com/hashtag/dutchfarmers
