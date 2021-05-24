Jamie Metzl: Demand Accountability From CCP for the Virus

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5/23/2021 The World Health Assembly will be held next week, WHO adviser Jamie Metzl called on world governments to take the opportunity to demand accountability from Communist China for the CCP virus. Metzl condemned Communist China’s threats and economic sanctions against Australia for questioning the origin of the virus.