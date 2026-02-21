© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"I will NEVER take a Digital ID. If that means losing my bank account, so be it. I won’t live as a slave in a digital gulag, beeping for insect-flour bread."
This is the fight for human sovereignty.
Will you surrender—or stand?
Yours, Steve Johnson
Join: @Secrets_of_civilizations (https://t.me/+P4utcbzywCQ0OTMy)
I found a hidden channel: "Banned Truth" (https://t.me/+NaFmWB_GLGQyMDky) check it out before it disappears!