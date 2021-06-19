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Making A Wager On God?
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26 views • June 19, 2021
More about apostasy: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/apostasy
Buy the books: https://www.thebereancall.org/apostasy-update
Stay in touch: https://www.thebereancall.org/social
Apostasy Update # 20
Now, Carl, as you remember, last week we discussed the various biblical apologetics that could be used for witnessing to those who hold to a pantheistic worldview, or are searching for truth among beliefs that are at odds with the Bible. And sometimes we may put those people into a category of being hostile to Christianity, when in fact they aren’t. They simply know nothing about biblical Christianity. That’s certainly not every nonbeliever.
You know, I mention—Carl, I mention that because I read something in your book that truly blessed me. I mean, there were a lot of things, but this one really got to me. Here’s what you wrote:
“To my friends who are globalists, transhumanists, atheists, and agnostics, who are burners and spiritual explorers, and those of other religions: I’m thankful you are willing to read my book. To my friends who are socialist leaning, Christian and otherwise, I’m grateful that you are willing to consider what I have to say. For the many Christians who are concerned about the direction of church and society, who know something is amiss, but find it difficult to grasp where we are, I trust this book will be of value. To those who cherish liberty, may this reinforce the seriousness of freedom and thus turn our hearts to the only One who can truly set us free.”
Carl, I don’t remember being that gracious—meaning directly gracious, righteously gracious—in anything that I’ve written that involved apologetics, that involved my defending the faith. So you bless me, bro! You bless me with a really good reminder of where my heart needs to be when I’m communicating with those who don’t share my beliefs for whatever reasons.
GAME OF GODS
https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/product/b92908-game-of-gods-38811
AMERICAN: THE SORCERER'S NEW APPRENTICE:
https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/product/b60699-america-the-sorcerer-s-new-apprentice-36679
CHRISTIANITY AND ANTI-CHRISTIANITY IN THEIR FINAL CONFLICT
https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/product/b80186-christianity-and-anti-christianity-in-their-final-conflict-37799
Buy the books: https://www.thebereancall.org/apostasy-update
Stay in touch: https://www.thebereancall.org/social
Apostasy Update # 20
Now, Carl, as you remember, last week we discussed the various biblical apologetics that could be used for witnessing to those who hold to a pantheistic worldview, or are searching for truth among beliefs that are at odds with the Bible. And sometimes we may put those people into a category of being hostile to Christianity, when in fact they aren’t. They simply know nothing about biblical Christianity. That’s certainly not every nonbeliever.
You know, I mention—Carl, I mention that because I read something in your book that truly blessed me. I mean, there were a lot of things, but this one really got to me. Here’s what you wrote:
“To my friends who are globalists, transhumanists, atheists, and agnostics, who are burners and spiritual explorers, and those of other religions: I’m thankful you are willing to read my book. To my friends who are socialist leaning, Christian and otherwise, I’m grateful that you are willing to consider what I have to say. For the many Christians who are concerned about the direction of church and society, who know something is amiss, but find it difficult to grasp where we are, I trust this book will be of value. To those who cherish liberty, may this reinforce the seriousness of freedom and thus turn our hearts to the only One who can truly set us free.”
Carl, I don’t remember being that gracious—meaning directly gracious, righteously gracious—in anything that I’ve written that involved apologetics, that involved my defending the faith. So you bless me, bro! You bless me with a really good reminder of where my heart needs to be when I’m communicating with those who don’t share my beliefs for whatever reasons.
GAME OF GODS
https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/product/b92908-game-of-gods-38811
AMERICAN: THE SORCERER'S NEW APPRENTICE:
https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/product/b60699-america-the-sorcerer-s-new-apprentice-36679
CHRISTIANITY AND ANTI-CHRISTIANITY IN THEIR FINAL CONFLICT
https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/product/b80186-christianity-and-anti-christianity-in-their-final-conflict-37799
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