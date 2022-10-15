Create New Account
Covid Vaccine has Never been Tested on Preventing Transmission, 'Get Vaccinated for Others' was Always a Lie
Published a month ago |
https://gnews.org/articles/t53499096

Summary：10/11/2022 “Millions of people worldwide felt forced to get vaccinated because of the myth that “you do it for others”, or they lost access to essential parts of society by the COVID passport. Now this turned out to be a cheap lie.This should be exposed. Please share this video.”

