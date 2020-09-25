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STOCK UP & START GROWING - Shortages & Rationing Coming - It's NOT TOO LATE - {Mirror}
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140 views • September 25, 2020
Thank you to Adapt 2030 from Youtube -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QDCzmJNjlW0
China is the catalyst superpower on a food buying spree. After central grain growing areas missed the quota to fill China's strategic grain reserves.
The buying pressure from China alone pushes international prices up 20%.
Yemen water well refilling after massive 3rd year in a row rains and Korea reversed temperatures with July 2020 being colder than June 2020, first time ever recorded back to 800AD.
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QDCzmJNjlW0
China is the catalyst superpower on a food buying spree. After central grain growing areas missed the quota to fill China's strategic grain reserves.
The buying pressure from China alone pushes international prices up 20%.
Yemen water well refilling after massive 3rd year in a row rains and Korea reversed temperatures with July 2020 being colder than June 2020, first time ever recorded back to 800AD.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Thank you for your interest in The Body House...
SIGN UP for unique & amazing relationship tips and much more at: http://thebodyhouse.biz/
Interesting links & lots of FREE Stuff - https://linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
--------------------------------
Alternative NewsLetter -
The Body House Chronicles – Where Sensuality Meets Conspiracy https://bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
Life Coaching For Men: coachingbridges.wordpress.com
[email protected]
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